TT coach Lawrence to stage flood relief match

TT men’s team coach Dennis Lawrence

IN A concerted effort to provide support and assistance to citizens who have suffered in parts of Trinidad and Tobago due to the disastrous flooding over the past couple days, a group of former national footballers and sporting enthusiasts have joined together to host a fundraiser for flood victims.

“Dennis Lawrence and Friends”, led by the current national men’s team coach and ex-TT defender, will be staging a charity football match this Friday, at a venue to be announced.

“We’ve decided to come together for the cause because it’s hit home and touched a lot of us,” said Lawrence. “It is unimaginable to see our own people having to go through this kind of experience that they’ve had to over the past two days.”

He continued, “People are stranded, they are suffering and they need us now, We will use the power of sport and football to make our contribution.”

Lawrence noted, “What we’ve done is gotten a group of former national players from the Strike Squad (era) come right up, including a few of my teammates from the 2006 (World Cup) squad to come together to put on the game and we have a few local personalities and celebrities who have come on board as well. And whoever else is interested in being part of this drive and can offer assistance, you are all welcomed at this time.”

According to the 44-year-old, "You don’t need to be a footballer, contributions of any kind will be accepted because it’s all going to the victims.”

All proceeds from the event will go towards flood victims.