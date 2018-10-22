TT Chamber: Employers must be sensitive

Gabriel Faria

Employers must be understanding to those workers who have been impacted by last weekend’s flooding disaster, as well as those working in areas where affected transit systems will make it difficult to arrive to work on time, says Gabriel Faria, chief executive of the TT Chamber of Industry and Commerce. "We know employers will be sensitive," he said in a telephone interview with Newsday.

Faria said feedback from members of the country’s largest business organization said most companies have implemented staggered hours for employees, or else are allowing those who can to work from home.

While certain jobs will require workers to come in, Faria said businesses are making arrangements to facilitate affected employees.

The concept of a national shutdown is unfounded, Faria said, because a number of areas were not impacted.

On a personal note, Faria added he was disappointed that there were people using this national disaster to gain political mileage. “What we need to is work together to provide support for those who have been negatively affected,” he said.