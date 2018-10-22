Truck driver murdered at work

A truck driver was shot dead early this morning, but police believe another man was the intended target.

Ramchand Simbhoo, 58, from vocat Village, Siparia, was killed in front of his workplace at Ragoonathsingh Contractors, Thick Village, Siparia at around 4am.

Police said after a friend dropped off Simbhoo at work, a silver Nissan Tiida pulled up. The driver pointed a gun and started shooting at Simbhoo who was hit in the chest and died on the spot.

Investigators said before dropping Simbhoo, his friend reportedly told police threats had been made on his life. They believe Simbhoo's killing was a case of mistaken identity.

An autopsy is expected to be done today.