Teelucksingh wins North Zonal Cricketer of the Year

Miabah Uthman of Police, left, collects the 2017 Cricketer of the Year award on behalf of Dane Teelucksingh, from vice-chairman of the North Zonal Council Andrew Hirst.

DANE Teelucksingh of Police Sports Club won the Cricketer of the Year 2017, when the 2017/2018 North Zonal Council TT Cricket Board Awards was held at Fatima College, on Saturday night.

Teelucksingh was given the nod as 2017 Cricketer of the Year ahead of Joel Seitaram, Kevin Williams, Kenroy Williams and Marlon Phillips.

Teelucksingh snatched three five-wicket hauls for the season. He also took 10 wickets in a match on two occasions, grabbing 10 for 53 against Harvard and 12/60 versus Sweet Revenge.

Awards were handed out for five-wicket hauls, 10-wicket hauls, century makers and the top teams in the various competitions. Among those who attended the event were chairman of the North Zonal Council Winston Sobers, vice-chairman Andrew Hirst and veteran journalist Tony Fraser, who delivered the feature address.

Fraser spoke to the audience about doing their part in changing the current administration of Cricket West Indies.

HONOUR ROLL

2017

FIVE CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR 2017 – Joel Seitaram, Dane Teelucksingh, Kevin Williams, Kenroy Williams, Marlon Phillips

CRICKETER OF THE YEAR 2017 – Dane Teelucksingh

CENTURIES –

Rishi Mannah - 165 not out Savannah Boys vs Invincible

Riaff Ali - 108 retired Savannah Boys vs Invincible

Marlon Phillips - 151 Barataria Ball Players vs Glenora

Kenroy Williams - 174 Glenora vs Barataria Ball Players

Shone De Souza - 109 not out Sweet Revenge vs Savannah Boys

FIVE WICKET HAULS –

Ryan Jones - 9/50 Police vs Glenora

Rodwell Williams - 7/32 Glenora vs Sweet Revenge

Jamel Jones - 5/43 Fatima vs Carenage

Riaff Ali - 6/48 Savannah Boys vs Sweet Revenge

Joel Seitaram - 6/58 Sweet Revenge vs Savannah Boys

Marlon Phillips - 6/36 Barataria Ball Players vs Harvard

Kristoff St John - 5/43 Barataria Ball Players vs Sweet Revenge

Vaughn Brown - 5/40 Barataria Ball Players vs Sweet Revenge

Luke Latiff - 6/9 Sweet Revenge vs Barataria Ball Players

Kamiru Clarke - 6/39 Harvard vs Glenora

Amando Phillips - 5/35 Harvard vs Glenora

Haroun Hosein - 9/50 Sweet Revenge vs Barataria, 5/40 Sweet Revenge vs Police

Amir Khan - 8/26 Police vs Barataria Ball Players, 7/83 Police vs Savannah Boys, 6/43 Police vs Ebony

Dane Teelucksingh - 9/78 Police vs Glenora, 8/20 Police vs Invincible, 8/94 Police vs Savannah Boys

10 WICKETS IN MATCH –

Vaughn Brown - 11/72 Barataria Ball Players vs Ebony

Dane Teelucksingh - 10/53 Police vs Harvard, 12/60 Police vs Sweet Revenge

40-OVER COMPETITION –

Losing Semifinalists - Sweet Revenge, Savannah Boys

Joint Winners - Harvard, Police

T20 COMPETITION –

Losing Semifinalists - Glenora, Ebony

Runners Up - Savannah Boys

Winner - Sweet Revenge

DIVISION ONE –

Third - North Coast United

Second - Paragon

Winners - Carenage United

SENIOR DIVISION –

Third - Savannah Boys

Second - Sweet Revenge

Winners - Police

SENIOR DIVISION RESERVE –

Joint Winners - Glenora, Police

2018

DIVISION ONE 40-OVER –

Losing Semifinalists - St Mary’s Old Boys, North Coast United

Runners Up - Fatima

Winners - Queen’s Park

DIVISION ONE T20 –

Losing Semifinalists - Fatima, Barataria Ball Players

Runners Up - Queen’s Park

Winners - North Coast United

SENIOR DIVISION 40-OVER –

Losing Semifinalists - Glenora, Savannah Boys

Runners Up - Queen’s Park

Winners - Ebony

SENIOR DIVISION T20 –

Losing Semifinalists - Sweet Revenge, Queen’s Park

Runners Up - Glenora

Winners - Savannah Boys