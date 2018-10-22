Teelucksingh wins North Zonal Cricketer of the Year
DANE Teelucksingh of Police Sports Club won the Cricketer of the Year 2017, when the 2017/2018 North Zonal Council TT Cricket Board Awards was held at Fatima College, on Saturday night.
Teelucksingh was given the nod as 2017 Cricketer of the Year ahead of Joel Seitaram, Kevin Williams, Kenroy Williams and Marlon Phillips.
Teelucksingh snatched three five-wicket hauls for the season. He also took 10 wickets in a match on two occasions, grabbing 10 for 53 against Harvard and 12/60 versus Sweet Revenge.
Awards were handed out for five-wicket hauls, 10-wicket hauls, century makers and the top teams in the various competitions. Among those who attended the event were chairman of the North Zonal Council Winston Sobers, vice-chairman Andrew Hirst and veteran journalist Tony Fraser, who delivered the feature address.
Fraser spoke to the audience about doing their part in changing the current administration of Cricket West Indies.
HONOUR ROLL
2017
FIVE CRICKETERS OF THE YEAR 2017 – Joel Seitaram, Dane Teelucksingh, Kevin Williams, Kenroy Williams, Marlon Phillips
CRICKETER OF THE YEAR 2017 – Dane Teelucksingh
CENTURIES –
Rishi Mannah - 165 not out Savannah Boys vs Invincible
Riaff Ali - 108 retired Savannah Boys vs Invincible
Marlon Phillips - 151 Barataria Ball Players vs Glenora
Kenroy Williams - 174 Glenora vs Barataria Ball Players
Shone De Souza - 109 not out Sweet Revenge vs Savannah Boys
FIVE WICKET HAULS –
Ryan Jones - 9/50 Police vs Glenora
Rodwell Williams - 7/32 Glenora vs Sweet Revenge
Jamel Jones - 5/43 Fatima vs Carenage
Riaff Ali - 6/48 Savannah Boys vs Sweet Revenge
Joel Seitaram - 6/58 Sweet Revenge vs Savannah Boys
Marlon Phillips - 6/36 Barataria Ball Players vs Harvard
Kristoff St John - 5/43 Barataria Ball Players vs Sweet Revenge
Vaughn Brown - 5/40 Barataria Ball Players vs Sweet Revenge
Luke Latiff - 6/9 Sweet Revenge vs Barataria Ball Players
Kamiru Clarke - 6/39 Harvard vs Glenora
Amando Phillips - 5/35 Harvard vs Glenora
Haroun Hosein - 9/50 Sweet Revenge vs Barataria, 5/40 Sweet Revenge vs Police
Amir Khan - 8/26 Police vs Barataria Ball Players, 7/83 Police vs Savannah Boys, 6/43 Police vs Ebony
Dane Teelucksingh - 9/78 Police vs Glenora, 8/20 Police vs Invincible, 8/94 Police vs Savannah Boys
10 WICKETS IN MATCH –
Vaughn Brown - 11/72 Barataria Ball Players vs Ebony
Dane Teelucksingh - 10/53 Police vs Harvard, 12/60 Police vs Sweet Revenge
40-OVER COMPETITION –
Losing Semifinalists - Sweet Revenge, Savannah Boys
Joint Winners - Harvard, Police
T20 COMPETITION –
Losing Semifinalists - Glenora, Ebony
Runners Up - Savannah Boys
Winner - Sweet Revenge
DIVISION ONE –
Third - North Coast United
Second - Paragon
Winners - Carenage United
SENIOR DIVISION –
Third - Savannah Boys
Second - Sweet Revenge
Winners - Police
SENIOR DIVISION RESERVE –
Joint Winners - Glenora, Police
2018
DIVISION ONE 40-OVER –
Losing Semifinalists - St Mary’s Old Boys, North Coast United
Runners Up - Fatima
Winners - Queen’s Park
DIVISION ONE T20 –
Losing Semifinalists - Fatima, Barataria Ball Players
Runners Up - Queen’s Park
Winners - North Coast United
SENIOR DIVISION 40-OVER –
Losing Semifinalists - Glenora, Savannah Boys
Runners Up - Queen’s Park
Winners - Ebony
SENIOR DIVISION T20 –
Losing Semifinalists - Sweet Revenge, Queen’s Park
Runners Up - Glenora
Winners - Savannah Boys
