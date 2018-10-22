St Lucia ready to assist TT

Velda Joseph

A report by Saint Lucia Times published on the official website today says St Lucia stands ready to assist TT following widespread flooding over the weekend. This was announced by Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO), Velda Joseph.

Joseph said NEMO is aware of the torrential rains that affected the twin Island republic from Friday, causing severe flooding in mainly the Eastern and Central parts of Trinidad.

She said she has been in discussion with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA).

“The situation has been described as a level one, which means that Trinidad is able to handle the situation on its own,” the NEMO Director told St Lucia Times.

She said St Lucia is ready, willing and able to assist if required, although TT has not asked for external help at this time.

