Rusty Red Force head to Barbados

TT Red Force will be heading to Barbados this morning for the semifinals of the Cricket West Indies Regional Super50 tournament with a bit of rust.

Group A matches in Trinidad have been affected by rain over the past few days, with a number of matches being abandoned.

The Red Force last played on Wednesday when they defeated Windward Islands Volcanoes by seven wickets at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. TT Red Force's last two matches were abandoned because of the weather. Their contest against Windies B at Tarouba on Friday was abandoned, along with their match against Canada at the Queen's Park Oval, St Clair yesterday.

The Red Force finished second in Group A behind Guyana Jaguars and will play in the second semifinal at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Friday, from 2 pm. Red Force will play the winner of Group B, which will either be Combined Colleges and Campuses Marooners or the Jamaica Scorpions. The first semifinal featuring the Jaguars against CCC or Scorpions will be played on Thursday at Kensington Oval, from 2 pm.