Roget on the breadline

Ancel Roget PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

REPORTS reaching our newsroom are that Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget was retrenched as part of the state-owned oil company's move to close down fully.

Efforts to reach Roget for a comment proved futile but sources within Petrotrin said that Roget received his termination letters which outlined his severance package and benefits. Further details will follow as this story develops.