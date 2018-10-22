Residents afraid after Carenage landslides

THE goodwill of citizens shown to flood victims continued to pour out, this time in Carenage where residents rescued four people trapped under a tree during a landslide.

The four were occupants of a white Nissan Wingroad headed east. There was no report of injuries to anyone involved.

Fire officials and police arrived and stopped pedestrian traffic because of safety concerns about fallen power lines.

The landslip, the second in two days just before Big Yard, blocked off the east and west bound lanes. It happened after 5 pm, but by 7pm the west bound lane was cleared allowing the standstill traffic to move, slowly, but surely.

Newsday did not see any signs of electrical outage in the area. Residents are however, fearful that after the dirt, roots and branches are cleared, more dirt will come tumbling down, possibly on another vehicle as the rain continues to beat down on the country.