RBC donates $300,000 to flood relief

File photo: RBC Royal Bank's Park Street, Port of Spain branch. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI 28-05-18

RBC Royal Bank has announced a $300,000 donation to the TT Red Cross in support of relief efforts following devastating floods over the weekend.

“Helping our clients thrive and communities prosper is at the core of everything we do, and helping those who have been impacted by this weekend’s floods is a natural extension of that commitment. That is why we are happy to make this donation to the Red Cross,” said Gretchen Camacho-Mohammed, Managing Director, Trinidad and Tobago, RBC. “We will continue to support our clients, our communities, and our employees as they begin the recovery process.”

People can also make donations to the TT Red Cross at any RBC Branch. If RBC clients have been affected and have financial questions they can visit their local branch and speak to an RBC representative, the bank said.

“We are proud of our role in the community as a supporter of growth and opportunity, added Camacho-Mohammed. “This includes being there when times are difficult. We encourage everyone who can to support flood relief efforts. Everything makes a difference and will help make our communities safer, stronger, and more resilient than before.”

To help ensure the safety of our employees, clients and neighbours during this time, RBC is reminding all residents in affected areas to listen to local authorities and visit the website of the government’s Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management at http://www.odpm.gov.tt/ for up-to-date information.