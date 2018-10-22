PriceSmart MovieTowne flood relief

People walk along the flooded Eastern Main Road leading to the police station in Sangre Grande. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

With the generous help of Paramount Transport, Intermarine and others– two 20ft containers at PriceSmart Movietowne will be loaded today (Monday 22nd October) at 11 am with much-needed items to help the victims of the flooding over the weekend.

The trucks will leave PriceSmart at 12:00 pm – one destined to Mafeking and the other destined to Cunupia.

We need all the help we can get to buy the items listed below and get them loaded onto the trucks, so please spread the word and come out in your numbers to purchase and assist in loading the trucks.

Grocery items:

Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons)

Non-perishable Canned items that can be eaten right away such as vienna sausages, tuna, sardine, corn, pineapple chunks, fruit cocktails etc Water Milk Pack juice for kids Cereal Pack soups Napkins Toilet paper Paper towels Garbage bags Kids snacks Baby Formula Baby clothes Baby Bottles Crix/Dixie biscuit packs

Detergents: bleach, kleen off, squeezy, breeze etc..

Ensure Drink

Sheets

Towels



Toiletries:

Deodorant

Pampers newborn and toddlers

Repellent

Undergarments

Ladies personal items

Soap

Clothes

Slippers kids & adults

Kids book bags

Stationary

Lunch bags

Notebooks

Savlon

Rubbing alcohol



Pharmaceuticals:

Panadol

Vitamin C

Emergency Pack

Band-aids

Paracetamol

Panadeine

Asthma Inhaler

Gravol

Sinus Tablets

No items that require cooking, please.