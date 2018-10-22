PriceSmart MovieTowne flood relief
With the generous help of Paramount Transport, Intermarine and others– two 20ft containers at PriceSmart Movietowne will be loaded today (Monday 22nd October) at 11 am with much-needed items to help the victims of the flooding over the weekend.
The trucks will leave PriceSmart at 12:00 pm – one destined to Mafeking and the other destined to Cunupia.
We need all the help we can get to buy the items listed below and get them loaded onto the trucks, so please spread the word and come out in your numbers to purchase and assist in loading the trucks.
Grocery items:
Disposable plates, cups, forks, spoons)
Non-perishable Canned items that can be eaten right away such as vienna sausages, tuna, sardine, corn, pineapple chunks, fruit cocktails etc Water Milk Pack juice for kids Cereal Pack soups Napkins Toilet paper Paper towels Garbage bags Kids snacks Baby Formula Baby clothes Baby Bottles Crix/Dixie biscuit packs
Detergents: bleach, kleen off, squeezy, breeze etc..
Ensure Drink
Sheets
Towels
Toiletries:
Deodorant
Pampers newborn and toddlers
Repellent
Undergarments
Ladies personal items
Soap
Clothes
Slippers kids & adults
Kids book bags
Stationary
Lunch bags
Notebooks
Savlon
Rubbing alcohol
Pharmaceuticals:
Panadol
Vitamin C
Emergency Pack
Band-aids
Paracetamol
Panadeine
Asthma Inhaler
Gravol
Sinus Tablets
No items that require cooking, please.
