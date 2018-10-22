PM: Regional leaders ready to assist

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has been contacted by the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, the Prime Minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, the Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr Keith Mitchell and the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro.

This was announced in a press release from the Office of the Prime Minister a short while ago.

The release said the regional leaders expressed their concern for the people of TT grappling with the effects of the floods due to this unusually protracted period of inclement weather. "They have all indicated that they are on standby to assist the people of Trinidad and Tobago in the event that requests for assistance are forthcoming."

The release said Rowley thanked all the leaders for their concern and best wishes and indicated that difficult as it is, we are coping for the moment through Government agency responses and private outpourings from persons across the nation.