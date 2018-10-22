Olympic sailor Lewis helps flood victims

TT sailor Andrew Lewis, left, helping people affected by floods, on Saturday.

TT Olympian Andrew Lewis put his sailing skills to good use on Saturday, as he braved the weather to help his fellow citizens affected by flood waters.

Lewis helped those trapped in their homes by using a boat to get them out and also distributed cases of water. Lewis wrote on Facebook yesterday, “Rescue efforts yesterday (Saturday)! Thank you to everyone who helped me make it possible. Blue Waters, TriniMarine Ltd and TriniMarine Tackle Shop, Caleb Robinson.”

Pictures showed Lewis and others helping children, the elderly and their dogs to safety. People thanked Lewis and his team for their effort on Facebook by posting positive messages.