Gladiator’s case up for hearing

KILLED: Ricardo “Gladiator” Welch

Days after his death, one of Ricardo "Gladiator" Welch’s cases came up before a Master of the High Court at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

It was adjourned.

Welch was shot dead on Friday outside his home in Santa Cruz.

The case is against radio personalities Andy Williams, Juliet Davy and Devon Welch for compensation for defamation. Davy and Williams were in court.

The issue is being adjudicated on by Justice Mira Dean-Armorer, who in 2017, ordered the three to pay Welch. She is also presiding over Welch’s application for the sale of Williams’ property to satisfy the debt he owes.

This comes up for hearing next week.

As part of the judge’s ruling Williams was ordered to pay $650,000, Davy $150,000 and Welch $200,000.