Garcia commends teachers for good turnout

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

Minister of Education Anthony Garcia this morning commended teachers for making the effort to come to school today despite continued transport challenges, as he reported that 51 schools have been affected by heavy flooding.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ministry of National Security on Abercromby Street, Port of Spain, Garcia said of the schools affected by the flooding, 22 were unable to open, nine were being used as shelters and 20 were inaccessible owing to high flood waters.

He said after consulting ministry officials, he saw there was no need to declare all schools closed, as the damage done to schools on a national scale was "minimal," with the most affected areas being St George East and Caroni.

Responding to a question from Newsday about the turnout of teachers, Garcia said while he did not have all the information available, he was pleased with the attendance of staff, and school supervisors were liaising with principals of affected schools to announce when they will reopen.

"Our personnel technical officers are on the ground liaising with principals so they can get an idea of how it goes.

"I want to thank our social workers who were on the field because they realise that our students, teachers and parents have suffered tremendous trauma.

"These technical officers are on the ground, they will be reporting back to us and based on that, they will be able to say when these are ready to be reopened."

Garcia also said ministry's officials were on the ground during the flooding over the weekend, working closely with emergency authorities to ensure school shelters were prepared for accommodating displaced people.