Courts not overly affected by floods

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain

OPERATIONS at the courts were not overly affected by the weekend’s flooding, even with fewer staff.

There were few charge cases, police officers, and even fewer lawyers.

At the Arima court, police said a 24-year-old labourer of Phase 6, La Horquetta, was expected to go to court for the murder of 33-year-old Juma McKell, also of the same area.

Jaro Olyia was charged with McKell’s murder, which took place on October 3. He was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition.

McKell was walking along Ray Apollon Drive, Phase 4, La Horquetta, when he was shot. He died at the Arima Health Facility.

National Security Minister Stuart Young said yesterday a decision was taken over the weekend to not take prisoners to court.

“A decision had to be taken because there were prison officers who could not change over shifts. We did not know what they would be facing. In dealing with the movement of prisoners, that is not something you take any risk with.”

He said there was limited flooding at the remand section at the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca, which subsided by Sunday.

“In those circumstances, the decision was taken not to risk or chance it, especially when dealing with the movement of prisoners.”

In a statement on Sunday, the Judiciary said all courts, except Mayaro Magistrates’ Court, would be working. Prisoners were to be remanded in their absence, while others who were unable to access the courts because of flooding were advised to contact their lawyers or the court for their new dates.

In a separate release, staff were told to get to work if they were able to.

“The Judiciary and people of our country need you to be present.”

They were also told if they were stranded or had suffered loss and were unable to get to work to contact court administration for assistance.

The release also said a relief drive was being arranged for staff affected by the floods.