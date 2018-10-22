Children most vulnerable in disasters

Photo: Lincoln Holder

The Children’s Authority has cautioned that during times of disaster children are one of the most vulnerable groups.

"Therefore, parents and guardians are advised that while clean-up efforts are underway, they need to be vigilant and ensure that their children are properly supervised at all times."

In a media release the authority said while adults are processing their significant losses and grieving, children are also affected. In many instances, the trauma resulting from the devastation affects a child’s physical, mental and emotional health.

"As far as possible, adults should help children cope by firstly dealing with their own response to the disaster. It is expected that parents will be frustrated. However they should allow and encourage children to express their feelings about the situation, rather than scold them for being in the way."

The authority also advised parents and guardians to develop activities that will keep children occupied, as they cope with and recover from the disaster. Children should also be warned about the dangers of swimming in flood waters and discouraged from doing so, the authority added.

The authority said it joined with the national community in extending prayers and best wishes to those who have been affected over the past few days.

It is also collecting the following items for children:

school supplies, thatis, book bags, lunch bags, socks, sneakers, stationery

baby supplies:y milk, cereal, diapers, wipes, soap, feeding bottles;

toiletries: namely soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and sanitary napkins.

They may be dropped off from 8am to 4pm until October 26 at 35A Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, or Chattergoon’s Court, 48 Harris Street, San Fernando.