Bulgarian’s lawyer to question magistrate on sentences

A senior magistrate is expected to be questioned by the lawyer for Bulgarian Dimitar Valchev Georgiev, who is serving a sentence for malicious damage of an automated banking machine and having card-making equipmentin his possession .

Justice James Aboud yesterday granted the application by Georgiev’s lawyer Matthew Gayle.

A date for the hearing will be communicated to Gayle and the attorney for the State at a later date since the judge’s support staff were affected by the weekend flooding.

Georgiev was not brought to court, as the authorities had decided not to do so because of the risks involved.

In resisting the application for the questioning of senior magistrate Gillian Scotland, the State’s attorney said the magistrate had already given her explanation of what happened with Georgiev’s sentencing on affidavit.

The Bulgarian claims he is being illegally detained in prison, although he has already served his time. His lawsuit says he was sentenced to concurrent sentences of 13 and 14 months’ hard labour for the two offences to which he pleaded guilty in September 2017.

But the documentation from the court to the prison showed sentences of 13 and 40 months respectively. The error was corrected and a new remand warrant was issued when Georgiev’s attorney filed a judicial review application, seeking information.

However, the State, while admitting there was an error on the warrant, is contending he was sentenced to 13 months and 40 months, but also there is a detention order issued by the immigration department for his eventual deportation once he serves his time.

Georgiev is at the Arouca Maximum Security Prison.

In July, he also pleaded guilty to possession of card-making equipment and a Port of Spain magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of $25,000, which he did on September 28.