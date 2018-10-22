Beware of price-gouging after floods

People walk along the flooded Eastern Main Road leading to the police station in Sangre Grande. PHOTO BY ENRIQUE ASSOON

The Consumer Affairs Division of the Trade Ministry has urged consumers to be vigilant when shopping after the recent floods and to beware of price-gouging.

The division made the call in a media release.

"As the division continues to secure and safeguard consumers, staff will continue to monitor the price of food items and support consumers who are exercising their rights to access safe, merchantable items at the best prices. The division reminds members of the public about price gouging which occurs when a seller spikes the prices of goods, services or commodities to a level much higher than is considered reasonable or fair. It usually occurs in times of natural disaster or other crisis.

"Price gouging in post-disaster markets does not only have negative effects on consumers, it may be deemed exploitative. Alternatively, price-gouging can be thought of as increases in price due to temporary increases in demand rather than increases in suppliers' costs. Suppliers, however, should not take advantage of consumers by increasing their prices in order to make a quick profit or selling food items that have been affected by the flood waters."

The division said in instances where there has been an unscrupulous increase in the price of products, consumers are reminded of their responsibility to shop around and compare prices and also their right to buy or not to buy an item.

The division also warned about consuming food that may have been contaminated by flood water.

"Consumers also need to be aware that flood water may carry silt, raw sewage, oil or chemical waste. Food may become unsafe to eat if it comes in contact with contaminated flood water. Even if a food package appears dry it may have been contaminated if the flood water covers or seeps into food containers. Inspect all food items thoroughly. Any items that have been in contact with contaminated flood water should be discarded. Even if the food or package appears to be dry it still may not be safe. Food that has been contaminated or spoiled may not look different. Cook your food thoroughly to ensure safety – especially if anything is touched by flood water."

The division says while it continues to monitor prices and educate citizens, members of the public are urged to exercise their power of choice and choose shopping locations wisely.

Additionally, consumers are reminded to examine goods before purchasing, use substitutes where possible, scan cupboards and pantries and make a list before visiting the supermarket and always remember to ask for and keep receipts in anticipation of goods having to be returned/exchanged.

For more information, check the Trade Ministry's website, the division's Facebook page @consumeraffairstt or contact the unit at 623-293 ext 1905-1915.