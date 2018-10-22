Bandits break into Lakshmi Girls’

Two bandits broke into the Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College in St Augustine last night, but left empty-handed when they found no cash or valuables were kept there.

Newsday spoke to the secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj this afternoon. and he confirmed that two bandits had broken into the school cafeteria sometime last night and ransacked the offices of the principal and teachers.

Maharaj said investigators visited the school this morning and were reviewing CCTV footage of the bandits and also dusted the offices for fingerprints. He said the incident was a reminder that criminals can strike at any time. regardless of national crises.

"The school doesn't keep money on the compound," he pointed out.

"Everyone is distracted by the flooding but the bandits are on the move. When people are distracted, you have these people taking advantage.

"The police came in and brought their specialists, so they are taking all the necessary precautions."

Newsday reached the principal, Sonia Mahase-Persad, but she declined to comment.