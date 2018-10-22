Ameen slams Govt as UNC Senators walk out

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen. FILE PHOTO

THE Opposition United National Congress' (UNC) Senators walked out of the sitting on the budget debate this morning after Leader of Government Business and Energy Minister Franklin Khan declared that the sitting will continue in the face of the flooding national disaster.

Opposition Senator Khadijah Ameen slammed the government and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for being callous and uncaring while tens of thousands of citizens remain badly affected by the weekend flooding. She said it could not be "business as usual" today while countless people have lost most of their possessions to the floods.

"Have you no compassion for the people who are suffering?" Ameen asked. The Opposition Senator grew angry as she claimed a government senator had steupsed as she spoke.

"I want to say to that government senator who just steupsed...you see that, that was the response of your government to the people when they cried out for help," an angry Ameen said.

She then gave way to allow Khan to declare that sitting of the Senate will be suspended for the next three days to allow all Senators to go out and meet with flood victims and offer help. As Ameen sat, Khan got up and declared that the sitting would continue.

Ameen then said that she could not in good conscience continue to be a part of the debate while people were out in the country suffering. She then concluded and led the Opposition Senators out of the Parliament.