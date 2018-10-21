ZSTT gives advice

RICHARDSON DHALAI

WITH flood waters beginning to recede, the Zoological Society of TT (ZSTT) is advising residents whose homes were flooded to make a detailed search for any wildlife which may have taken refuge in their houses.

In a media release yesterday, the ZSTT noted that social media has been inundated with images of wild animals, most notably reptiles such as snakes and caimans, which have been spotted in the flood waters.

The Society stated that while these animals have been easily visible, noted that they would seek “shelter in safe spaces” which may be overlooked by returning residents.

“Some of these areas would include warm and hidden spaces in the homes (behind fridges, in laundry baskets and clothes heaps, dark corners, under beds), in outdoor latrines, on top engines in cars and other suitable areas. Persons are advised that these animals are also seeking safe grounds and they should be treated humanely.”

The Society stated residents can use aerosol or insecticide sprays to keep them away from entering homes.

“As we share space with those animals that cannot fend for themselves, let compassion guide us in our actions.”

The ZSTT also noted that a collection centre had been set up at the Emperor Valley Zoo for persons wishing to donate items to the flood victims.

“The Board of the ZSTT, management and staff are doing their part to provide the much needed assistance to persons in need and welcome others who wish to join in helping our brothers and sisters in the flood-ravaged areas.”