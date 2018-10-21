WIGUT wants investigation

THE West Indies Group of University Teachers (WIGUT) yesterday called for an investigation into the circumstances which led to the arrest of two University of the West Indies (UWI) students at UWI’s St Augustine campus on Thursday.

In a statement, WIGUT expressed its concern about the action of the security forces.

WIGUT supported the UWI Guild of Students’ requests for appropriate security measures to be implemented urgently to ensure the safety of members of UWI’s community.

WIGUT recommended the establishment of an inquiry to determine the details of Thursday’s incident.

It also suggested the creation of a committee, comprising experts inside and outside of UWI, to examine all aspects of the St Augustine Campus’ security. This committee, WIGUT said, should report back to campus senior management, the students' guild and staff representatives in six weeks.

Expressing its willingness to help, WIGUT said UWI has an obligation to provide a secure environment so that all university members can go about their business without fear.