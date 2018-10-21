UWI conduct, a spirit in TT

THE EDITOR: Why am I not surprised? What we saw at the UWI on Thursday is nothing new in TT. It may have changed location and with a different group but we are a changed society.

This spirit is all around the world I guess it is “the signs of the times” we are living in. Our sweet TT is filled with a population of angry people caused by various reasons which I won't go into now. I believe if we were up-to-date with events in our country we could shortlist what might have caused this anger.

Many of our citizens are not prepared to sit back and accept certain things that they believe should be fixed in the country or their personal space. So their response is open protest to the point where if they are pushed, anger can be acted out. This can go so far where laws of the land can be broken. This spirit may have become a part of TT over the years and seems to be getting worse. It can also be seen where the setting of fire in the middle of public roads are a norm once you are not getting your demands met.

While I have no objection to protest it is also important that laws are not broken. There is a right way in doing things and, as a people, we should always remember that. I would like to exhort our leaders, if allowed to get out of hand we could eventually have riots on our hands. And that is a reality. My main concern here is serious injuries coming to citizens which can always be a possibility. Please sit down and evaluate what we are seeing taking place currently in TT in relation to protest upon our streets and elsewhere.

Arnold Gopeesingh, San Juan