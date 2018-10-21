TSTT installs free wireless at relief shelters

STATE-owned telecom provider TSTT has begun installing wireless internet equipment at relief shelters. This move is to provide WiFi access to relief coordinators at the centres and for the families that have been displaced by the week’s unprecedented flooding.

Systems have already been installed at Arouca Community Centre and the Company will be targeting locations based on data from the ODPM.

Hundreds of people have been forced out of their homes as a result of extremely high flood waters and are taking refuge at designated relief centres. The provision of free WiFi will enable affected families to stay in touch with loved ones and better communicate their needs in a timely manner, TSTT said in a release yesterday.

The service can also be used to provide entertainment and help families, especially those with young children, create some normalcy in what is otherwise traumatic circumstances.

Work is continuing through the night for as long as it is safe to do so, with systems earmarked for Madras Government Primary, La Horquetta, Pinto Community Centre and Mayaro. More locations will be added as these become fully activated.