Starbucks 5K Coffee Run postponed

THE Starbucks 5K Coffee Run, which was scheduled to take place yesterday, was postponed owing to the rain Trinidad has been experiencing over the past few days.

A new date for the event has not been decided yet.

The run was scheduled to start at the Starbucks Ellerslie Plaza, Maraval Branch, then go around the Queen's Park Savannah before returning to Starbucks for the end of the race.

Proceeds will go towards community charities such as Hope Centre, Ferndean's Place Children's Home, Marian House, Jaya Lakshmi Children's Home, Wesleyan Children's Home and Rainbow Rescue.

Registration is closed, as 800 people signed up for the event.