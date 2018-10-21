Sinanan: Free bus service

MARLENE AUGUSTINE

and COREY CONNELLY

THE Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) will be providing free shuttle service to and from San Fernando and Port of Spain until further notice, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan said.

In a brief interview yesterday, Sinanan said the service was provided to help with the gridlock on the highway because of flood waters. “The northbound lane is opened to accommodate a two-way flow of traffic. The southbound route is still closed. On the northbound lane, cars and trucks can pass.”

Asked if the ferries and water taxi are working, Sinanan said the T&T Spirit left for Tobago on schedule yesterday. "The T&T Spirit left for Tobago this morning (Sunday) so it is working and the water taxis do not work on a Sunday. The highway is opened and there is no reason to use the water taxi. The road is open as we speak.

“We have to monitor the gridlock on the highway before I can say exactly how long the free bus service will be provided for the public," Sinanan said. Sailings of the Galleons Passage (6 am from Port of Spain and 4 pm from Scarborough on Saturday) have been cancelled.

A statement from the communications unit of the National Infrastructure Development Company (NIDCO) said due to bad weather conditions, the technical team which has been retained to fix an electrical problem on the Galleons, is still experiencing difficulty in getting across to Tobago "to conduct investigations and address issues on board."

NIDCO confirmed passengers for both sailings will be accommodated on the T&T Spirit. NIDCO chairman Herbert George had earlier confirmed that the technicians were due to come from Trinidad but were delayed because of the bad weather.

When Newsday spoke to George, he too, was waiting for a flight from Trinidad to Tobago. The Galleons Passage, which made its inaugural voyage to Tobago, just over two weeks ago, cancelled its afternoon sailing on Friday because of an electrical problem that emerged during the vessel's 6.30 am sailing, which caused it to be delayed for about 15 minutes at sea. George said members of the crew got an "alarm" on board, which they felt need to be checked out.