Pro League still affected by rain

THE TT Pro League continues to be affected by the weather, as the match scheduled for today is postponed.

Club Sando and Point Fortin Civic were supposed to play at Mannie Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella.

A Pro League release said, "All TT Pro League fixtures previously carded for the weekend (October 19-21) have been postponed as a result of the catastrophic level of flooding which has adversely affected communities across the country. Pro League action will, however, resume on Tuesday with round two match day four fixtures."