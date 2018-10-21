Police, military out in full force Weekend flooding

SHANE SUPERVILLE

HEAVY rains and flash flooding were not enough to keep police officers of the Northern and Eastern Divisions at bay yesterday as they maintained a close vigil on clean-up operations in parts of Sangre Grande and La Horquetta.

Newsday spoke to Snr Supt Garth Nelson of the Eastern Division who dismissed earlier reports of widespread looting and robberies in the area as "fake news". He said officers were out in full force to render assistance and maintain law and order along the roadways.

He said while flood waters receded, up until late yesterday afternoon, the Manzanilla to Mayaro bridge was still impassable and advised the public to avoid leaving their homes, as the flood water may carry water borne diseases.

ACP (North) McDonald Jacob who also confirmed that officers were monitoring and assisting in clean-up operations in Maloney, Oropune Gardens and Greenvale Park, La Horquetta. He also said that flood water subsided to isolated pockets in areas throughout the northern division and said he was pleased with the response of officers.

When Newsday visited Greenvale Park yesterday, several residents said while there were some robberies in the Phase 2 area, police officers were quick to respond and officers were posted in the area in order to discourage criminals from preying on flood-affected families.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, public relations officer for the TT Defence Force Lt Colonel Kester Weekes said the major challenge with relief efforts was the return of heavy rainfall yesterday afternoon citing the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway remaining closed.

He said the second wave of rainfall also left some villages in north-eastern Trinidad stranded due to rising flood waters.

"The water on the south bond lane of the highway just has nowhere to go. This is not regular rainfall we are talking about, this is unprecedented waters, but that being said I want to commend a lot of civic minded citizens with boats and high vehicles who are really assisting the authorities.

"We have noted an improvement in the response of the regional corporations. Sangre Grande, Fishing Pond and Mafeking in Mayaro, a lot of the north-eastern communities are now under water and the defence force is doing what it can do."