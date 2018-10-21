Parts of UBH still under water, impassable

THE police service, in a press release, stated that as of 10.15 am yesterday, the south bound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway (UBH), south of the Grand Bazaar Interchange remained impassable to all vehicular traffic.

The north bound lane of the UBH is being used as a dual carriageway, hence vehicles heading in a southerly direction would be directed by officers on site to turn unto the north bound lane, just after Grand Bazaar and proceed back unto the south bound lane close to the John Peter Overpass.

Motorists are being advised to proceed with extreme caution as there is heavy traffic congestion due to the dual carriageway and the flood waters have not as yet completely subsided. They are also urged to use the highway only if necessary.

Parts of St Helena, Kelly Village, Warner Village and Madras still remain under water and roads within are completely impassable at this time.