Moonilal fears rising water

Roodal Moonilal

RICHARDSON DHALAI

SOME 1,200 hot meals were sent by the Oropouche East constituency to flood victims in Caroni and La Horquetta yesterday. Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal confirmed this during a tour of his constituency. With dark clouds overhead Moonilal said the constituency may experience some flooding as rivers continue to rise.

“We have now been experiencing for the last few minutes torrential rain, the water is building up and the rivers are now coming up to brim and the water is now coming on the road. One or two homes in the Mohess road area was affected by floods but today the rain is falling, we almost blinded on the road by the rain and I expect this may lead to some flooding in certain areas,” Moonilal said.

Regarding the food aid, he said the constituency had mobilised home cooked food to send to the hard hit areas of Caroni and La Horquetta. “We have sent today about 700 hot meals so between yesterday (Saturday) and today (yesterday) we have sent 1,200 hot meals to the victims. We are now collecting cleaning items and we expect to make cleaning hampers to distribute.”

Moonilal also noted that due to the “flooding crisis”, the Oropouche East constituency has postponed its “In Defence of Democracy Fund” fund-raiser to a later date. “The fund-raiser is meant to collect donations from conscientious nationals for the legal suit I may face involving the Prime Minister.”

He said several constituents had agreed to redirect their donations into essential food items, which were used to prepare the meals. “I wish to thank my constituents for their timely and generous assistance to those affected by the catastrophe. Constituents will continue to monitor the tragedy and provide further assistance, as required,” Moonilal said.

Meanwhile, Mayaro councillor Kyron James said there was limited access to the rural seaside community as only vans and trucks were able to access the community by either the Naparima Mayaro road or Manzanilla road.

He said a south based contractor had sent a truck equipped with a trailer to ferry vehicles across the flooded Naparima Mayaro road.

“Ordinary cars cannot pass, only vans and SUV’s possibly and it has to be a very high SUV.” He said a number of residents in Mafeking village and Cedar Grove were still stranded in their home and relief efforts were underway to provide relief items.