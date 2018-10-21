Mental illness in teens

Dr AHSA PEMBERTON

ON October 10, we recognised World Mental Health Day; a time dedicated to raising awareness about mental health issues and the importance of recognition and prompt treatment of those affected. This year, the specific theme emphasised was that of young people and mental health in a changing world. This is indeed a fitting and important topic, as it has been noted by the World Health Organization that up to 40 per cent of all mental illness begins during adolescence. This means that four of every ten teenagers in our country will at some point in their youth experience the symptoms of anxiety, depression, attention-deficit, alcohol and drug use or any other mental health concern during their developmental years. This is a stark reality. In our island and country, we are still grappling with the resources to manage young people living with mental illness, and much of this is due to delays in recognising the signs and referring for treatment.

Recognising mental illness in teens

It is not uncommon for parents to wonder whether their teen’s mood swings, sour faces and unpredictable attitudes are due to behaviours of a “normal teenager” or due to mental illness, drug use or other difficulties. Normal teenagers are often moody due to the hormonal and physical changes that happen during puberty. However, when mental illness is involved, it may be difficult to differentiate “normal teenage behaviour” from the symptoms of depression, anxiety and other emotional difficulties without the assessment and support of a mental health specialist.

Often as adults, we compare our teen’s behaviour to that of our own at that age. This can be particularly worrying for many parents due to the changes in social norms of today. Teens these days are engaging in sex, drugs and alcohol at a much earlier age.

Young people have increased and constant connection with each other and strangers through social media and the internet, both in the palms of their hands all day, every day. As a result, they are exposed to the good, the bad and the scary and often do not have the developmental ability to consistently make good decisions and separate the glossy but fake images of social media from real life. This prompts many to make irresponsible decisions when trying to follow the actions of social media “celebrities” who they look up to. Here are some things that you may observe in your teen that will help to decipher the difference between mental illness and normal teenage behaviour.

• Decrease in enjoyment and time spent with friends and family

• Significant decline in school performance

• Strong resistance to attending school or absenteeism

• Problems with memory, attention or concentration

• Significant changes in energy levels, eating or sleeping patterns

• Physical symptoms (stomach pains, headaches, back pains)

• Feelings of hopelessness, sadness, anxiety and frequent crying

• Frequent aggression, disobedience or verbal abuse

• Excessive neglect of personal appearance or hygiene

• Substance abuse

• Dangerous or illegal thrill-seeking behaviour

• Is overly suspicious of others or paranoid

• Seeing or hearing things that others do not

If any teenager or young person in your life is experiencing one or more of these symptoms, or if you are simply concerned about their mental health and well-being, seek an assessment by a medical practitioner or mental health expert.

The importance of building mental resilience

There is a growing recognition of the importance of helping young people build mental resilience, from the earliest ages, in order to cope with the challenges of today’s world. Evidence is growing that promoting and protecting adolescent health leads to short and long-term advantages to adolescent success and also to the wider community and society at large.

Healthy and thriving adolescents become capable and functioning adults who are then able to make greater contributions to the workforce, their families and communities and society as a whole. This is but one reason that we in TT must invest in the mental well-being and resilience of our young people, as it is them who will lead the future.

Teaching young people the skills of managing stress, coping with disappointment, time management, volunteerism, conflict resolution and communication will go a long way in assisting their overall development. These intangible but vital abilities are what separate those who can manage the ups and downs of life, from those who capitulate and are simply unable to function.

While the development of a mental illness is definitely not as straightforward as a simple formula, it has been clearly demonstrated that the skills of mental resilience are protective for young people, and as such should be a focus of parents, teachers, community leaders and mentors island-wide.

Prevention begins with better understanding

Much can be done to help build mental resilience from early childhood to help prevent mental distress and illness among adolescents and young adults. These skills also equip young people to manage and recover from mental illness should they develop. Prevention begins with being aware and understanding the early warning signs and symptoms of mental illness. Parents and teachers can help build life skills for adolescents to help them cope with everyday challenges at home and at school. Psychosocial support should be provided in schools and other community settings by health workers trained to enable them to detect and manage mental health disorders.

Investment by government and the collaboration of the social, health and education sectors in comprehensive, integrated, evidence-based programmes for the mental health of young people is essential. This investment should be linked to programmes to raise awareness among adolescents and young adults of ways to look after their mental health and to help peers, parents and teachers know how to support their friends, children and students.

Start the conversation

It is never easy to start a conversation with a young person, or indeed anyone about mental illness. Difficult but necessary. Following are some tips to help start the discussion

• Speak in a calm voice and stay neutral

• Say what you mean and be prepared to listen attentively

• Try not to interrupt and allow the young person to speak freely

• Avoid sarcasm, threats, using humour or downplaying the emotions of the young person

• Do not make attacks or be demeaning

• Deal with the now, not the past

• Do not try to get the last word

• If things get too heated, or emotional be prepared to take a break and come back to the discussion later

• Parents: Remember what it was like to be a teen

As a community we should continue beyond the day of recognition to keep our awareness of youth mental health in our changing world high on the agenda. The first steps will always include vigilance, communication and open acceptance of young people when problems arise. With these skills in hand we are better prepared to refer them on to the specialist services they require.