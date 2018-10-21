Many Good Samaritans

Mayaro residents use a dinghy to get out of floodwaters. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

THEY may not have been personally affected by the floods which has devastated parts of east and central Trinidad, but many private citizens and organisations have responded to the plight of their fellow citizens by organising collection centres for the fold victims.

Yesterday, Naparima College principal Dr Michael Dowlath and members of the Naps Old Boys’ Association presented Rural Development and Local Government minister Kazim Hosein with a number of relief items.

Chaguanas councillor Faaiq Mohammed in collaboration with ASJA made at least ten loads of sand available to members of the public on the weekend.

“This is for the sole purpose of creating sand bags in aid of flood victims. It does not matter where you are from come down to the ASJA compound Charlieville and get sandbags.

"We are calling on members of the community to come out an assist like you usually do. We are not be able to deliver to all places at this time so we are inviting affected members of the public to come down and get sandbags. Please alert your friends and family in the area they are free to collect and drop for you,” Mohammed said.

The TT Medical Association's south branch yesterday encouraged its members to donate canned food, medicine and other relief supplies and have organised several collection points - Kings Wharf medical, Kings wharf San Fernando, Lisa Pharmacy Gulf View and Cross Crossing medical centre.