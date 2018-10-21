‘I fought, God won’

Salima Khan-Mohammed says having to face breast cancer led her closer to God. PHOTOS BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Salima Khan-Mohammed speaks about how having to face breast cancer saved her life.

Even when she was first given her diagnosis, 61-year-old Salima Khan-Mohammed said it still "did not hit' her. It took the changes to her body to fully realise that she was actually battling breast cancer.

The Freeport, Chaguanas resident was 56 when she discovered a lump in her left breast. On September 3, 2013, after having a mammogram and biopsy done, the results came back malignant and so began Khan-Mohammed's courageous journey.

Doctors recommended a mastectomy and one month later, she had the surgical procedure done privately. Lymph nodes were also removed from the surrounding areas.

She was then referred to an oncologist, who planned out her care and tested to see if she would be receptive to hormone treatment.

Khan-Mohammed was also referred to clinic to have both chemotherapy and radiation treatments administered.

"I had eight cycles of chemo and 15 radiation therapy treatments at the San Fernando oncology unit. It was only when the effects of those treatments took its toll on my body that I really realised the enormity of what I was living with. I was washing my hair one day and it started to fall out in chunks. I lost all my eyelash and eyebrow hairs, all over my body I had become hairless," she recalled.

To adapt to losing her hair and determined to remain positive, Khan-Mohammed simply cut off the rest of her shoulder length hair. Her nails became discoloured and dark but she was determined to educate herself on the disease and spent hours on the computer doing research.

What Khan-Mohammed said she still could not understand was society's insensitivity about offering hope, rather than discouragement.

"I couldn't see the sense in telling a cancer survivor or patient about the death of others. I remember it happening to me, a friend found out and told me they had a friend who died. Everyone needs to see that even revealing that can be discouraging to someone fighting to live."

Khan-Mohammed said she lost weight and the removal of her breast felt "weird" at first.

She said she will always be grateful to her husband, who would wait hours outside the clinic doors as she was administered chemo. He never showed her any reservations following her mastectomy, even when initially she felt as if she had been left handicapped.

"Your breast is part of your body, for a woman, looking at it first. The space left. I felt, how to describe it, like a handicap. I was kind of ashamed at first, of not having two breasts. Then I realised how thankful I should be just because the doctors was able to get it all in time. Now I am used to it. It tells me that I fought and God won."

She also credits her victory to supportive medical staff, following instructions of her doctors and opting not to accept "home remedies" from other patients or well-wishers.

Khan-Mohammed said she did make some drastic changes to her eating habits, namely deciding not to eat meat and focused instead on vegetables and fruits.

"Even if you want to consider the advice of others in taking other medicine, consult your doctors first. I listened to mine. You never can tell if something you might take might hinder the meds given by your doctors. I followed instructions and I am alive today."

Khan-Mohammed said she only strayed from this philosophy when it came to treating mouth sores she developed due to the chemo. She recalled her mother feeding her puréed five finger fruit and dhal soup, only up until they cured. She drank lemon water to assist her digestive system, but stuck to her doctors’ recommendations and prescribed drugs only.

"This disease changed my outlook in life somewhat, as it made me get closer to Allah, delve deeper into my religion. I prayed even more than the times we ought to pray and it didn't feel forced or desperate, it felt natural."

Her support system, she added, was strengthened through messages of encouragement sent through texts and social media, by family and friends.

She was also inspired through the efforts of breast cancer survivor Marcia Miranda's radio programme. She battled insomnia by reading inspirational novels sent to her by one of her cousins.

Initially, she said, she had to visit the oncology centre once a month since surgery and recuperation.

Khan-Mohammed said now she is cancer free and is only required to visit the oncology centre twice a year. She is also required to do a mammogram annually.

"I think stress is a big factor in developing cancer. Sometimes this can come from so many angles in your life. Lifestyle and eating habits are also important to look at. Everything in moderation."

Khan-Mohammed advises patients to always try to keep positive, surround themselves with happy thoughts, laugh a lot and look at lots of comedy movies.