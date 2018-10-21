Houses badly damaged in south Trinidad

STACY MOORE

DAYS of heavy rainfall and strong winds led to several houses in the Moruga and Princes Town areas being affected as several families had to run out their homes as the structures collapsed. There were other reports of landslides and one roof blown away at a house in the same areas.

Affected areas included Ramdhanie Trace, Indian Walk, St Croix Village Princes Town, Laloo Trace Moruga and St Mary’s Village. Newsday was told that no one was injured.

Up to late yesterday a team from the Princes Town Regional Corporation, councillors and Disaster Management Unit were on at these areas offering assistance.

Reports said at St Mary’s Village, Earl Teesdale, his wife Beverly and one of their grandchildren were at home when their house began to shake. Teesdale said within a few minutes the structure caved in on the family. Luckily they were able to crawl of the house to safety.

Hours before two other structures collapsed at Laloo and Ramdhanie Traces in Moruga. Newsday also learnt that two other families including children had to run out the house during heaving rainfalls. The families were able to run to the homes of villagers.

Shortly after 3 pm the roof of a house at St Croix Village was blown off. Affected families were offered temporary shelters.