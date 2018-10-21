Dotage

THE EDITOR: The TTPS have better things to do than look for fake kidnapped victims.

The two fake kidnapped victims each acquired 30 days hard labour to reflect, not to rest, on the consequences and repercussions of their actions. See what Police can do? The COP and his team are already in deep waters and not because of the floods.

While the Police were on these wild goose chases many other crimes were committed and needed attention. This is wanton wastage of Police time.

One jailed individual said, "Tabanca get me dotish."

We agree. The word is "Dotage." Just some motivation here. Anything that can be washed, can be used again.

AV RAMPERSAD, PRINCES TOWN.