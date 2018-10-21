Deyalsingh: Health inspectors out tomorrow

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh today said all public health inspectors will be out in their numbers on Monday to inspect markets, restaurants and food vendors especially in areas which were severely impacted by the weekend floods to minimise the risk of flood-borne diseases through contaminated food.

Deyalsingh said once the flood water subsides, the ministry is stepping up surveillance for flood borne diseases across the country. He said the public must be aware of water borne diseases which include Leptospirosis, the most deadly disease.

“This is a bacteria that is carried by rodents, cattle and other animals which survive in flood waters. We have to get people to avoid flood waters unless it is absolutely necessary to safe yourself or to save your property. Flood waters will also carry bacteria and we don’t want people to get gastrointestinal diseases."