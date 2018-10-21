Devant hits ‘no shut-down’

DEVANT MAHARAJ PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

OPPOSITION activist Devant Maharaj chided Cabinet’s decision to not have a national shut-down today and he predicted yesterday that this would lead to chaos.

In a statement, the former PP government minister decried an earlier news briefing by Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan as “a parade of ministerial incompetence” and said their rejection of a national shut-down was “another wrong decision.”

“One Minister indicated that there is no shut-down tomorrow while the other stated the highway has only one lane to use and the secondary roads are not to be used,” Maharaj said yesterday.

“The public is being asked by Ministers to use PTSC and Water Taxi tomorrow and therefore avoid the use of the highway. At the best, these services are unreliable, so what is expected and predicted tomorrow is chaos nationally tomorrow.”

He forecast that citizens of South and Central Trinidad will suffer because of Cabinet’s alleged ineptitude. “While Minister Young lauds to citizens to come out to work and face hour-long traffic, ministers of the Rowley administration were visibly absent from assisting citizens affected by the floods over the weekend,” Maharaj said.