Deluge affects WASA

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in a statement yesterday said it is monitoring disruptions in its water supply to customers caused by recent heavy rainfall and will do corrective work when conditions permit.

Plants affected include the Caroni, Tompire, Matura, Quare and Guanapo WTPs in Trinidad and the Richmond, Hillsborough West, Highlands Road and Kings Bay WTPs and Charlotteville Intake in Tobago,while the Courland WTP has been put back in to operation.

The Caroni WTP is currently producing 59 million gallons daily (mgd) as compared to normal production of 75 mgd while the other facilities remain out of operation.

Areas affected include those supplied by the Caroni WTP - Santa Cruz, Belmont, Morvant, Cascade, St. James, Cocorite, Kelly, Caroni, Chaguanas, Longdenville, Couva, Carapichaima, Claxton Bay, Gasparillo, Marabella, Pleasantville, San Fernando, La Romaine, South Oropouche, Siparia, Debe, Penal, La Brea and those supplied by other facilities including Toco, Salybia, Valencia and parts of Arima. In Tobago, all areas from Goodwood to Charlotteville, Scarborough and environs, Bacolet, Hope, John Dial, Mason Hall and Moriah.

WASA assured that the water now supplied through its distribution system continues to be in compliance with the Guidelines for Drinking Water Quality of the World Health Organisation and is safe for use. If an interruption in supply was experienced in areas which were flooded, customers are advised to boil water which is to be used for drinking, food preparation or personal hygiene. Alternatively, household bleach can be used to disinfect by adding four (4) drops of bleach per gallon of water (equivalent to 125 millilitres of household bleach to 400 gallons of water). If bleach is used, water should be left to sit for one hour before use.