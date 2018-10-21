Bishop's continue to struggle in SSFL

ONLY one match was played yesterday in round 11 of the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League Premier Division, owing to the rain.

All six matches in Trinidad were postponed, including the giant clash between leaders Presentation College, San Fernando and second-placed San Juan North Secondary.

The only match played was between St Benedict's College and Bishop's High School in Tobago. Last-placed Bishop's continued their poor run, as St Benedict's came from behind to win 2-1. Bishop's only have one point for the season and have lost 10 of their 11 matches. With the win, St Benedict's moved from eighth to fifth place in the standings.

It has not been announced when the postponed matches will be played.