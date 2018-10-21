Archbishop prays for flood victims

Port of Spain Archbishop Charles Jason Gordon.

ARCHBISHOP of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon is praying for the nation's flood victims.

"As we awake today, the day after the relentless rain and resulting floods, let us thank God for life. We have witnessed rains in our nation the likes of which we have not seen in living memory. Many are affected. Many lost their homes, cars, furniture and clothes. Others are safe, warm and dry," Gordon said in a press release issued yesterday.

Today, he added, let us act with solidarity and share with those who are affected. If you have two bottles of water, let us share one; those with food should do the same.

"This is a time of national disaster; we must witness to sharing and solidarity. Let us check our streets, villages, towns and communities to ensure everyone has what they need. If people are homeless because of the flooding let us open our parish halls to them. Let us ensure everyone has food, water, dry clothes and shelter.

"If we all help, then all will be cared for. Let us remember the Gospel of today: 'The Son of man did not come to be served but to serve and give his life as a ransom for many',” Gordon said.

"I would like to express sympathy and condolences to those who lost much because of these floods. My heart and prayers go out to you. We as a Church will stand by you as we work together to rebuild our nation."

The release added that the Society of St Vincent de Paul on 20 Duncan Street, Port of Spain and the Living Water Community on 109 Frederick Street are coordinating relief efforts and supplies for flood victims.

People are encouraged to donate critical supplies at these drop-off points. Those willing to help can contact SVP at 623 -0926/625-3562 and LWC at 623-4677.