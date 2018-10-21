Animals scared too, leave them alone

With social media awash with numerous videos and pictures of large reptiles including snakes and caimans spotted in flood waters, the Zoological Society (ZSTT) is telling people to leave the animals alone and give them a wide berth as they too are “scared” and seeking higher ground.

The society was commenting on four videos – one of an extremely large macajuel snake curled on the branch of a tree in Corinth village; another of a large anaconda swimming in the Caroni river; a third video of a caiman crossing a flooded road; and one of a huge caiman trying to enter a yard by slamming its body against a closed gate.

The society’s spokesman said all the videos showed animals in distress who were trying to escape the floods.

“I have seen the video of the anaconda in Caroni and the caiman crossing the road. Now all these animals, from what you are seeing on the video, they are trying to get to or move to a safe place. Remember, the flood waters would also have affected their environment, their resting areas, and yes, these are reptiles, so yes, they could live in the flood waters – but they also need heat, they bask. So they will be looking to go to other places where they could find heat or where it would not have much current.

“So the best thing the people can do is let them keep moving on, unless it poses a threat to you. Then call us or the relevant authorities to remove the animal.”

She said the floods had not only affected people’s homes, but the animals’ habitat as well, and this was the reason for the widespread sightings.

“Now the caiman by the gate, he was trying to get out of the water, because the current was probably pushing him underwater. They live in still waters in the mangroves, so they not going to be accustomed with all of these currents; that’s just forcing them, because they have to swim against the currents, (and) they would use a lot more energy than they are accustomed to.

They are scared too, so leave them alone – because of their sheer size, leave them alone. They are trying to survive as well.”

She said people who may encounter reptiles while cleaning up their homes should call the society, the zoo or the Forestry Division to remove the animals. The society can be contacted on 800- 4ZOO (800-4966)