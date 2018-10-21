5 feet of water in Mafeking

Mayaro residents use a dinghy to get out of floodwaters. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD

Mafeking, Mayaro and Guayaguayare were under five feet of water yesterday, after the Ortoire River burst its banks, filled with two days of heavy rain and the waters from Rio Claro and Poole.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat toured these areas yesterday, and admitted he had witnessed the same problems in low-lying areas in Mayaro many times before.

This was in spite of many suggested solutions. “Over the years we have heard people come up with different ideas to deal with this issue here. We have heard we should raise the bank of the river, create a dam to hold the water, try to relocate the residents to better areas,” Rambharat said.

Cedar Grove village, he said, was completely marooned, as vehicles could not get in. His team provided 300 meals to residents in these areas.

MP for the area Rushton Paray was in Manzanilla/Sangre Grande and could not reach his constituency yesterday, but said he was working alongside the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation (MRRC) to provide transport for residents, using trucks.

“All workers with the corporation are on duty today and tomorrow assisting flood victims in moving their stuff to dry grounds,” he said.

Harry Singh and his family of six have been marooned for three days in their wooden home in Mafeking. Yesterday morning he woke up to find caimans and snakes sleeping on his back step.

“It is frightening to see these creatures crawling up your steps like visitors,” he said.

Singh has repaired his house twice this year after it was damaged by floods: “I installed concrete pillars and raise the building.”

He said the government was not paying attention to drains in Mafeking.

“Many times we will see people from Works Minister and Local Government Ministry. They take reports and then they disappear,” he said. Singh called on the Works Minister to deal with the issue urgently.

Mother of a two-week-old baby Gabrielle Estrada was lifted from her home and carried 100 yards to the road. She needed diapers and baby food and had to go and get them herself.

“My house got flood out three days ago, and I cannot depend on anyone," she explained. "I called neighbours to help me get out with my baby.” They used a sheet of plywood to carry her and the baby through the flood and up to the road.

Mankad Bal, 66, and his wife Sushila, 55, were also lifted out of their home and carried by a truck to drier ground.

“Ten years ago I built a flat house here in Chrysostom Road, and since then I lifted the house with foundation bricks, but this is falling apart since the water settled and loose the soil, causing the house to sink,” Bal said.

He retired from WASA ten years ago and has since been sick with arthritis and other problems. The father of four, he said he will use his pension money to pay for a HDC house, since he can no longer live in the flood-stricken area of Mafeking.