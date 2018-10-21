3 CAL flights delayed today

FILE PHOTO

NATIONAL airline carrier Caribbean Airlines (CAL) yesterday confirmed that three out of seven flights confirmed for departure today have been delayed.

In a press release, it stated that the delayed flights are BW 480 from PoS to Ft Lauderdale, Florida which has been delayed to 1.30 pm; BW 600 from PoS to Toronto, Canada; delayed to 4.40 pm and; BW 526 from PoS/Guyana/JFK, New York; delayed to 4.45 pm.

The other four flights: BW 434, 436, 550 and 448 all scheduled to leave from PoS to St Lucia, St Vincent, JFK, New York and Barbados, respectively, are on schedule. These four flights are to depart at 1.50 pm, 1.55 pm. 5.35 pm and 5.45 pm, respectively.

To minimise inconvenience to customers holding confirmed tickets for travel during the period October 19 – October 23, CAL is allowing people whose travel plans are impacted by the adverse weather to rebook without change fees, subject to the following conditions:

* Waiver of all fees for tickets rebooked in the same cabin, for travel up to October 23;

* It is mandatory that customers contact CAL before the scheduled date of travel;

* Full refund of fare paid, for travel up to October 23, must be requested by October 23; * all changes must be made through CAL Call Centres or at the CAL ticket offices; and * CAL will not be responsible for arrangements or transportation to/from an alternate airport or hotel/overnight expenses incurred by affected passengers.

These waivers include travel to or from the following Airports only: Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados; Maurice Bishop International Airport, Grenada; George F. Charles, Airport, St. Lucia and JFK International Airport, New York.