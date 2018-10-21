$25m for flood victims

PRIME MINISTER Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday that he was overstepping and announcing before Cabinet approves, an initial tranche of $25 million to help flood victims.

The monies will be used to replace books for school children, clothing for those who lost everything and appliances. Rowley made the comment as he addressed the media at a briefing held at the National Security Ministry, Port of Spain. Also at the briefing were Ministers of Communications Stuart Young; Health Terrance Deyalsingh; Local Government Kazim Hosein; Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan and Social Development and Family Services Cheryl-Ann Critchlow-Cockburn.

Rowley called on those who were to access the grant to be honest as he highlighted that there are those in the country who will use the opportunity to claim for things they did not lose. Critchlow-Cockburn said for every primary school child, $700 will be given, $1000 for secondary and tertiary students and each household member that lost their clothing in the flood will be given an additional $1000 each. She added that grants are available for structural, sanitary and electrical repairs. She added that the ministry is ready with the grants for household items and as soon as the floodwaters subsides there will be ministry personnel assessing the damages so that the monies can be disbursed.