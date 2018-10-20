Tobago on alert

COREY CONNELLY

Allan Stewart, director of the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), says the organisation is on high alert for further distress calls, after receiving minor reports of flooding and landslips in several parts of the island on Friday.

Heavy rainfall from an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, which began on Wednesday, triggered flooding and landslides throughout much of Trinidad.

But Tobago was not spared the deluge as there were reports of flooding, particularly in the Black Rock area.

"So far, that situation has been rectified," Stewart told Newsday.

Stewart said a tree in Bacolet which fell and blocked a road to the north of the health centre had been removed by an emergency team.

However, a landslide had affected a house on the Plymouth Road.

"There was a report where a house under construction on the Plymouth Road, a landslide would have occurred on the premises. The incident was investigated yesterday (Friday) and it has been passed on to the relevant personnel for further assistance later on in the week, when the land becomes a little more workable."

Stewart added: "We are still standing by, because there is a strong possibility there could be additional reports resulting in landslides and also fallen trees and properties."

Stewart said he had not received any devastating reports.

"What has happened in Tobago is very mild. The 2004, 2005 experience was more severe in Tobago.

"But in Trinidad, it is really horrendous and there are many homes that are still under water so a search and rescue operation is taking place operated by the ODPM and DMUs (Disaster Management Units) in Trinidad."

Meanwhile, there is a strong possibility the heavy rainfall could dampen activities at today's Tobago Blue Food Festival at Bloody Bay Recreation Ground, L'Anse Fourmi.

The ITCZ is expected to end on Tuesday.