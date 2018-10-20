Thousands affected by freak flood

SEA OF WATER: Plover Avenue, Maloney Gardens, under water yesterday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

THOUSANDS of people were left marooned across TT yesterday. This was a a result of flooding and heavy rainfall caused by an active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and a tropical wave. The country first began to experience these adverse weather conditions on Thursday. The resulting rainfall is estimated by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) to have affected 80 per cent of the country.

At 10 am, the ODPM issued an orange level adverse weather alert for TT. Orange level means people should prepare to safeguard life and property. This alert runs from October 18 at 10 am to October 21 2018 at 8 pm. The ODPM upgraded its riverine alert from orange to red, from 6 pm yesterday to 6 pm on October 26. Areas covered by this alert include Sangre Grande, Chaguanas, San Fernando and Mayaro.

Reports reaching Newsday indicated there was street flash flooding in some areas, heavy traffic on main roads and highways, commuters were left stranded as taxis were forced to take alternate routes to avoid flood waters and some people were stranded in their homes because of flooding. Some commuters complained to Newsday about the rain and wondered when they will get home. One of the worst affected areas was the Golden Grove Road close to the St Helena By Pass. This area was flooded shortly after 2 pm. This prompted the Airports Authority (AA) to advise people coming to Piarco International Airport to use alternative routes to get there. But operations at the airport continued as usual.

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) said none of its international services were cancelled because of the weather. But CAL indicated that some of its domestic services have been delayed and/or consolidated due to the adverse weather. These included flights BW 434 (Port of Spain to St Lucia), BW 435 (St Lucia to Port of Spain); BW 448 (Port of Spain to Barbados); BW 449 (Barbados to Port of Spain) and BW 550 (Port of Spain to New York). These flights were delaye for between one to three hours.

Newsday asked Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan if the Priority Bus Route (PBR) would be opened to ease traffic congestion out of Port of Spain, particularly due to flooding along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway from Golden Grove to O’Meara.

Sinanan said the ministry would do so, once advised by the police. The ministry subsequently advised motorists that the PBR had been opened from Curepe Junction to Arima only, until further notice. The ministry also said the PBR is already in heavy use and motorists in traffic will experience delays to reach their destination. Sinanan said the ministry’s teams were out in the field,bringing relief to people where necessary.

The Rural Development and Local Government Ministry said the disaster management units (DMUs) at all 14 local government corporations have been activated.The DMUs are on high alert and continue to assist people who may be trapped in their homes due to flooding or landslides. The ministry identified Tumpuna Road leading to San Raphael (flooded); Grande Riviere River and Shark River (breached their banks); Matura Road (landslides) and Plum Mitan and Biche (flooded and impassable to vehicular traffic), among some of the worst affected areas.

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation chairman Terry Rondon confirmed that Sangre Grande has been badly affected by the adverse weather conditions. But he said the corporation is on top of the situation.

While relief efforts were being hampered by the rain, Rondon said the corporation will be able to bring its full resources to bear once the rain eases. Arima Mayor Lisa Morris Julien said she and a team of councillors were in the field, bringing whatever relief they could to burgesses. Julien said people and vehicles were left stranded by the flooding.

She also said the Arima Borough Corporation has been helping the Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation do clearing works long their respective boundaries. Julien said a clear assessment of the damage could only be done once the weather improves.