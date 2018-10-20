The UWI protest

THE EDITOR: The discussion of the state of security at UWI ended in chaos on Thursday afternoon. Students clashed with police in a case of the crests confronting the troughs. We in UWI right? I will not say who is who. We all big and have sense.

The students fought the police's war and lost. They read not "THE ART OF WAR." These protests might gain attention abroad but gets one arrested in T&T. For intellectuals maybe the method of drawing attention was not right. T&T expected better.

Why are we educating so many angry, bitter students? These are our future leaders. Students we hear your concerns and feel your pain. Rome was not built in a day.

Instead of learning critical life skills on how to manage money, how to negotiate or how to communicate, students are taught how to memorize information. When you students enter the real world and get turned down for a job in favour of the boss' brother, is this how you would react?

UWI teaches knowledge but life requires wisdom. Do these students have too much latent potential energy? Is youth wasted on the young?

AV RAMPERSAD, Princes Town