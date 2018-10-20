N Touch
Saturday 20 October 2018
Letters to the Editor

Take a bow Mr Minister

THE EDITOR: Ten out of ten to the Agricultural Minister Clarence Rambharat for suggesting a complete ban on hunting in suburban areas, expressing his concern for wildlife especially iguanas.

Since air rifles are not firearms there is no legal restriction to buying and using them. People go into private property and shoot iguanas from the trees. A complete ban on hunting in Trinidad and Tobago would be even better before our wildlife is exterminated. I think we should all support Mr Rambharat.

Mary Soodeen via email

