SSFL title contenders clash San Juan and Pres meet today as:

San Juan North Secondary’s Tyrell Cameron goes past St Mary’s Michael Poon Angeron, when both teams met on Saturday, at the St Mary’s Grounds,St Clair. San Juan face off today with fellow title contenders Presentation College.

DEFENDING champions Presentation College, San Fernando will play San Juan North Secondary at the latter’s home ground today, in a match that may be pivotal in deciding the eventual winner of the 2018 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division.

Presentation and San Juan are only separated by goal difference at the top of the standings. Presentation and San Juan have an identical record with eight wins, one draw and zero losses from nine matches, but Presentation are on top by goal difference. The defending champions have a goal difference of +17, compared to San Juan’s +13.

Yesterday, Presentation manager Andre Benjamin says his team knows the importance of the match.

“It is more less a title decider, because San Juan just like us they did not lose any games. Of course, we not taking the other teams for granted, but it is a big game. We are taking each game bit by bit in our quest to retain the title. We need to reiterate to them (the players) that it is a big game and they are fully aware that it is a big game on the fixture.”

Benjamin said San Juan will be hard to defeat on their home ground. “We expect a very difficult match especially playing away from home. We know they have an excellent home record,” Benjamin said.

Asked if his team is ready for the big game today, San Juan North coach Jerry Moe said, “If we not ready then it does not make sense us showing up tomorrow (today). While for you it might be a big game for us it is just another game.”

Moe said three points is crucial against any team in the tournament.

“We are focused on one game at a time...for us it is not about Pres or winning just one game. We still have five more games to go including tomorrow’s (today’s) game.

It (the title) is a long way off, whether we win tomorrow (today) or not, I don’t think that is a defining moment.” In another match today, third placed Naparima College will try to keep pressure on Presentation and San Juan with a win today. Naparima will play Trinity College (Moka) at the Trinity Ground in Moka.

TODAY’S FIXTURES (All matches start at 3.40 pm except for San Juan/Pres match)

Bishop’s High vs St Benedict’s, Tobago

East Mucurapo vs St Anthony’s, Fatima

QRC vs Carapichaima East, QRC

San Juan North vs Presentation College, San Fernando, 3.30 pm

St Mary’s vs Trinity College East, St Mary’s

Trinity Moka vs Naparima, Moka

Valencia Secondary vs Fatima, Valencia

St Augustine Secondary - Bye