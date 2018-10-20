Shadow’s son proud of father’s honorary doctorate He has battled from Kitch to Machel

PROUD SON: Singer/songwriter Sharlan Bailey, son of veteran calypsonian Winston "Shadow" Bailey, in a file photo.

SHARLAN Bailey, son of veteran calypsonian Winston “Shadow” Bailey, says he is proud his father will be receiving an honorary doctorate from the University of the West Indies (UWI).

Shadow will become a Doctor of Letters for his contributions as a composer at the graduation ceremony at the St Augustine campus from Thursday to Saturday next week.

Bailey said when UWI made the choice the university contacted him to inform his father. Bailey said his father was happy UWI acknowledged the work and contribution he had made.

He recalled his father’s reaction to the news was: “Aye, they giving me one of them thing, boy?”

Newsday contacted Shadow, a two-time Road March winner, but he said he would not comment until he receives the degree in his hand. Sharlan Bailey said this has been a common response from him.

“He is very proud of the accomplishment, but you wouldn’t know, because he is anxious for nothing.”

Bailey said he personally had mixed feelings about the announcement.

“Not that he doesn’t deserve it, it is something he deserved. But like him, I am accustomed to people not noticing him.”

Bailey said the honorary doctorate is a nice honour and achievement for a “little boy from Tobago” and an important part of his father’s story.

“This is someone who left home at a very young age and pursued his dream and achieved it at an international level.

“The legacy of Winston Bailey is not just as calypsonian, and not like the rest who count titles and wins. He is one of the characters in music history who has been the face of change.”

He said his father was one of the few calypsonians still recording right now and has had hits every decade for the past five decades.

“This man has always stayed relevant. He has gone from battling Sparrow and Kitchener to battling Machel and Bunji.”

Bailey said his father was the oldest ever Soca Monarch winner (with Stranger in 2001) and a lot of music today carries the energy he created, though some people may not admit it.

In this country, he said, music is built around a festival and deals with the surface but he expressed hope TT could hear more of his father’s music.

“He has a whole catalogue of work on peace, love, philosophy, humour, and I would like to see one day they notice him more for that and for his influence on music today.”

Shadow, who won the Calypso Monarch title in 2000 with What’s Wrong With Me/Scratch Meh Back, is among 18 to receive honorary doctor ates at the four UWI graduation ceremonies; St Augustine, Mona, Jamaica, Cave Hill, Barbados and Open Campus, St Lucia.

Other graduands include cricketers Michael Holding and Shivnarine Chanderpaul, teacher and advocate Paula Lucie-Smith from TT and Jamaican-born singer and model Grace Jones.